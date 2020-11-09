Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

CLW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $558.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,921,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

