Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £144.43 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,111 ($14.52) per share, with a total value of £144.43 ($188.70).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total transaction of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71).

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,116 ($14.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,046.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,089.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a yield of 4%. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) price objective (down from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

About Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

