Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

CTSH opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

