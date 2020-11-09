Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director John T. Cahill Sells 5,583 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CL opened at $83.03 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $85.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

