Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $819.05 million, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 63.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

