Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cominar REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.43. Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.77 and a 52 week high of C$15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Osvaldo Commisso acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$50,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$231,883.52.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

