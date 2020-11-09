CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $11.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COMM. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

CommScope stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.71. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after buying an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

