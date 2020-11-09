Community Bank N.A. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,791.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,478.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.