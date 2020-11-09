Comparing Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) & Applied Science Products (NASDAQ:APLD)

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garmin and Applied Science Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $3.76 billion 5.86 $952.49 million $4.45 25.89 Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Garmin and Applied Science Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 4 5 0 2.56 Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garmin currently has a consensus target price of $107.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.68%. Given Garmin’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Risk & Volatility

Garmin has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Science Products has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Applied Science Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 25.89% 18.38% 14.39% Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Garmin beats Applied Science Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, voice controls, and other products and services; wearables, portables, apps, training, simulation, and aviation data services; and traffic collision avoidance, engine information, and terrain awareness and warning systems. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, Cartography Products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and Connect IQ and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

