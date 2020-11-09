Comparing Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Cathay Pacific Airways (NYSE:CPCAY)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.45 $335.26 million $5.09 3.48 Cathay Pacific Airways $13.65 billion 0.21 $217.00 million $0.27 13.24

Spirit Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cathay Pacific Airways. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay Pacific Airways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cathay Pacific Airways 3 2 1 0 1.67

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Cathay Pacific Airways on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services. In addition, the company operates a computer network for interchange of air cargo related information; and scheduled airline services and cargo terminals. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 236 aircraft directly connecting Hong Kong to 119 destinations in 35 countries worldwide, including 26 destinations in Mainland China. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

