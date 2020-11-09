Conifex Timber (CFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

