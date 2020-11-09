Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CONN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $281.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Conn’s by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

