CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $105.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.74.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

