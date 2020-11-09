Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.92. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

