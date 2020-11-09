Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.94.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 84,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $1,667,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463 over the last 90 days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Construction Partners by 43.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 36.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Construction Partners by 40.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

