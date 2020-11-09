Contrasting Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) & Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -64.67% -49.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 62.14 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 55.64 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.43

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.83%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.79, suggesting a potential upside of 199.54%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also has initiated one preclinical program in otology and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including one in adrenoleukodystrophy. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited and University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

