Contrasting Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) & Prime Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQF)

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and Prime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Prime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty -11.27% -4.08% -1.34% Prime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Acquisition has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Prime Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty $44.04 million 6.99 $3.67 million N/A N/A Prime Acquisition $2.68 million N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Griffin Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats Prime Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Prime Acquisition

Prime Acquisition Corp. owns and operates real estate properties in Italy. The company property portfolio comprises office, logistics, commercial, and industrial real estate assets located in the Milan metropolitan area. Prime Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

