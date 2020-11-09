Contrasting Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) & Seaboard (NYSE:SEB)

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund N/A N/A N/A Seaboard 0.56% -0.61% -0.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and Seaboard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and Seaboard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seaboard $6.84 billion 0.56 $283.00 million N/A N/A

Seaboard has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Seaboard shares are held by institutional investors. 78.1% of Seaboard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seaboard has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Seaboard beats Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches. PowerShares’ asset management philosophy and investment discipline are deeply rooted in the application of intuitive factor analysis and model implementation to enhance investment decisions. Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel. The CT&M segment sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, soybeans, soybean meal, and other commodities; and produces wheat flour, maize meal, manufactured feed, and oilseed crush commodities. The Marine segment provides cargo shipping services in the United States, as well as in 26 countries in the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It operates a terminal and an off-port warehouse for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. This segment operates through a fleet of 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels; dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers; and other related equipment. The Sugar and Alcohol segment produces and sells sugar and alcohol; and generates and sells energy through its 51-megawatt cogeneration power plant that is fueled by sugarcane by-products, natural gas, and other biomass. The Power segment operates as an independent power producer that generates electricity for the power grid in the Dominican Republic. The Turkey segment produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkey products to retail stores, foodservice outlets, and industrial entities, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. The company also processes and sells jalapeÃ±o peppers. Seaboard Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.