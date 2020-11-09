Contrasting Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and BNP Paribas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 21.75% 7.31% 0.40% BNP Paribas 16.37% 6.51% 0.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and BNP Paribas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.65 billion 2.85 $1.73 billion N/A N/A BNP Paribas $49.95 billion 0.98 $9.15 billion $3.48 5.64

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nordea Bank Abp and BNP Paribas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 1 0 0 2.00 BNP Paribas 1 1 1 0 2.00

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers. In addition, the company offers various financing solutions, such as financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets, and securities services for large corporates and institutions. Further, it provides various products and services within institutional asset management, private banking, and life and pensions areas. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, research, and market intellingence across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.