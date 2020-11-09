Cormark Analysts Give Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) a C$8.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$8.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.74.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.