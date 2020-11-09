Cormark Increases Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$30.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.35.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$19.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.62. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,656,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,440,025.34.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

