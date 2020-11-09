Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Corteva by 66.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after buying an additional 1,704,350 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Corteva by 23.0% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 120.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after buying an additional 883,018 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

