Credit Suisse Group Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SQ. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.71.

SQ stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Square by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after buying an additional 523,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

