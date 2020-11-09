Credit Suisse Group Raises Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $67.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.75.

Alarm.com stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $591,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,736.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $151,965.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,746. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 40.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

