Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CXDO opened at $6.93 on Monday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

