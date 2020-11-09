Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $416.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

