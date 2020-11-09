Critical Comparison: Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Intuitive Surgical (NYSE:ISRG)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Milestone Scientific and Intuitive Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Surgical 3 7 12 0 2.41

Intuitive Surgical has a consensus target price of $718.28, indicating a potential downside of 2.12%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Intuitive Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 11.16 -$7.52 million ($0.16) -9.19 Intuitive Surgical $4.48 billion 19.26 $1.38 billion $9.95 73.76

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30% Intuitive Surgical 24.45% 12.08% 10.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Milestone Scientific on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

