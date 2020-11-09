Critical Comparison: OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) & Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OPKO Health and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health -20.69% -7.96% -5.51% Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OPKO Health and Graybug Vision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $901.90 million 2.70 -$314.92 million ($0.41) -8.88 Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Graybug Vision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OPKO Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OPKO Health and Graybug Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Graybug Vision 0 0 6 0 3.00

OPKO Health presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.10%. Graybug Vision has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.28%. Given Graybug Vision’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than OPKO Health.

Summary

Graybug Vision beats OPKO Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee for treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, a selective androgen receptor modulator; and OPK88003, a once or twice weekly oxyntomodulin that is in Phase IIb trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity. It is also developing hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection that completed Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer, Inc.; VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia. In addition, this segment develops and produces specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovers drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, it develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. Additionally, the company operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. OPKO Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. The company is also developing GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

