Critical Contrast: Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) and Akamai Technologies (OTCMKTS:AKAM)

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Holiday Island alerts:

This table compares Holiday Island and Akamai Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 5.71 $478.04 million $3.61 28.15

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Holiday Island and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 0 5 15 0 2.75

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $119.78, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Holiday Island has a beta of 917.5, meaning that its stock price is 91,650% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Holiday Island on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.