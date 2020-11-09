Critical Review: Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) and Guess’ (OTCMKTS:GES)

Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) and Guess’ (NYSE:GES) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Tefron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Guess’ shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of Tefron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Guess’ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tefron has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guess’ has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tefron and Guess’, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tefron 0 0 0 0 N/A Guess’ 0 2 3 0 2.60

Guess’ has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Guess”s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guess’ is more favorable than Tefron.

Profitability

This table compares Tefron and Guess”s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tefron -0.43% -2.83% -0.74% Guess’ -4.06% -4.08% -0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tefron and Guess”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tefron $155.38 million 0.08 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Guess’ $2.68 billion 0.29 $95.97 million $1.45 8.54

Guess’ has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron.

Summary

Guess’ beats Tefron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids' and infants' apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of February 1, 2020, the company directly operated 1,169 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner's distributors operated an additional 560 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

