Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $198.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.48. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.