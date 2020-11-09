Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Danaos stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Danaos worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

