Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DDOG opened at $100.35 on Monday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5,017.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.82.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,378 shares in the company, valued at $20,596,127.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,393,884 shares of company stock worth $138,037,324. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

