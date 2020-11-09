DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.86.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.