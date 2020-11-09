De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 20,281 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $382.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $391.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

