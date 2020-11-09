Decatur Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,791.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

