Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $43.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.78.

General Motors stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

