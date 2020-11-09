Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.71 ($6.71).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.44 ($8.75) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.48. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

