Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.71 ($6.71).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.44 ($8.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

