Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €5.71 ($6.71).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.44 ($8.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.48.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

