Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €5.71 ($6.71).

LHA opened at €7.44 ($8.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.48. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

