Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

