Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $40.60 on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

