Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.67 ($58.43).

ETR DLG opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.70 and a 200-day moving average of €36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

