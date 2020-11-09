Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.67 ($58.43).

DLG opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.70 and its 200 day moving average is €36.94. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

