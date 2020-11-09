Dialog Semiconductor’s (DLGNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

