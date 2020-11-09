Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of FANG opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

