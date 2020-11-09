Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

