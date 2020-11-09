Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,282 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

NYSE:DLR opened at $146.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.21.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

