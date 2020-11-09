Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $399.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.08. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

